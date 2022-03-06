Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $725.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00297997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00086689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

