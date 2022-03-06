Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 826.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

