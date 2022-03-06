Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $6,388,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

