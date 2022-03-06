Hyper Finance Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $17,871.72 and $6.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.82 or 0.06745308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.19 or 0.99922623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048167 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

