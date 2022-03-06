iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICAD. Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.20 on Thursday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,475 shares of company stock valued at $185,226 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

