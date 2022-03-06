ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

