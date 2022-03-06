ICHI (ICHI) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $19.45 or 0.00049730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $82.78 million and approximately $294,671.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.08 or 0.06729064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,310.61 or 1.00499772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047920 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,255,477 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

