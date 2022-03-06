ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Shares of ICLR opened at $226.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

