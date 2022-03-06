ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as low as $7.10. ICTS International shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.
ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICTS International (ICTSF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.