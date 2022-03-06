IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
