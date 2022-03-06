IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 367,200 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.