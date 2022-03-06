IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $535.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.