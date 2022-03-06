IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

TXN stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

