IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

