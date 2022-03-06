IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.