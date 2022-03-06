iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.94 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.