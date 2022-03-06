Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

INDP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 40,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $28.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

