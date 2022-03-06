Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.99.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. 580,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

