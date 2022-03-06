Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

IKT stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

