Innova Wealth Partners Has $328,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $20.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

