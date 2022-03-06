Innova Wealth Partners Purchases 440 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.