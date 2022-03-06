Innova Wealth Partners Sells 34,788 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,788 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

