Insider Buying: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases $99,960.04 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TRS opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TriMas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TriMas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.