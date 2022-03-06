Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $123,025.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $56.61.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
