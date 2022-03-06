Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $123,025.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

