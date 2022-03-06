Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Sells 17,893 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Serkan Kutan sold 1,800 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $11,862.00.
Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $24.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 514,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 624,542 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 152,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.
American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.