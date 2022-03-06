Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Sells 17,893 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Serkan Kutan sold 1,800 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $11,862.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 514,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 624,542 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 152,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

