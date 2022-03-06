Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Sells $1,767,120.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANET opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 301.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Arista Networks by 103,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

