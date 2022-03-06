Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 874 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $20,783.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

BLFS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.