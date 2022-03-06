Insider Selling: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Sells 64,330 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.20. 2,395,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,734. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.86.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

