Insider Selling: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HP stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

