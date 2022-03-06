Insider Selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO Sells 27,082 Shares of Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

