Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $637,861.42 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $306.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

