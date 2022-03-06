Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells 4,454 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $257,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Z stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

