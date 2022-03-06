Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells 4,454 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $257,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Z stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
