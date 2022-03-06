Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 368,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

