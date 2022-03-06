Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 138,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Integer by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Integer by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Integer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.