Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $98.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,797 shares of company stock valued at $65,719,493 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

