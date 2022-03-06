Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TILE stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

