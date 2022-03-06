Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TILE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.04 on Friday. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Interface by 22.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Interface by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Interface by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

