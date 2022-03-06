International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.45.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

