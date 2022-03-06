Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Down 8%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.14. 1,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a $6,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 30th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.