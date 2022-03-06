inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Announces Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. inTEST updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INTT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

INTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

