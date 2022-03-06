inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Announces Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. inTEST updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
INTT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
INTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
