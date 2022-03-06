Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,177 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $238,005.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITCI opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,539,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

