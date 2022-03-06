Inuvo (INUV) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Inuvo (NYSE: INUV – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inuvo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Inuvo alerts:

This table compares Inuvo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $44.64 million -$7.30 million -6.36 Inuvo Competitors $1.08 billion $244.18 million -4.78

Inuvo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inuvo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo Competitors 143 586 643 12 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 84.56%. Given Inuvo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Inuvo has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -13.35% -21.79% -16.73% Inuvo Competitors -16.93% 12.49% -5.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inuvo rivals beat Inuvo on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.