Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $20,281,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $10.99 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
