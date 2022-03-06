Invesco Ltd. Buys 43,287 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $24,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.