Invesco Ltd. Buys 8,947 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Sutro Biopharma worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

