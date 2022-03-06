Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Ichor worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ichor by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.