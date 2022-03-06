Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Washington Federal worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.