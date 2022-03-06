Invesco Ltd. Sells 61,412 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Aaron’s worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 693.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AAN opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

