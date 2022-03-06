Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQAL. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

