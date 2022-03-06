ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IACC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,568. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 474,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

