IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 51,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 464,072 shares.The stock last traded at $106.35 and had previously closed at $114.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.56.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 74.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

